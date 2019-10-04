Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Reaches $14.89 After 5.00% Up Move; SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO ORDINARY SHARES (SNPHF) Shorts Increased By 38.45%

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 240,120 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of OperationsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.78B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $15.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BVN worth $189.05M more.

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SNPHF) had an increase of 38.45% in short interest. SNPHF’s SI was 789,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 38.45% from 570,400 shares previously. It closed at $17.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The firm operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.

Analysts await Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.25M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, produces, and markets prescription ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the protection and enhancement of eyesight and health primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It offers prescription pharmaceutical products for corneal and conjunctival epithelial disorders, glaucoma and ocular hypertension, anti-rheumatics, retinal and uveal disorders, and allergy; over-the-counter pharmaceutical products; and medical devices, such as foldable intraocular lenses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the cleaning of anti-dust and sterilized clothing; and sale of supplements.

