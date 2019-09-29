Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 15 1.71 202.52M -0.02 0.00 Vedanta Limited 8 0.00 340.34M 0.77 11.28

Table 1 demonstrates Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1,367,454,422.69% -0.5% -0.3% Vedanta Limited 4,227,826,086.96% 6.3% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Vedanta Limited has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares and 3.6% of Vedanta Limited shares. Insiders owned 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.68% of Vedanta Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has stronger performance than Vedanta Limited

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.