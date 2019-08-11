Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Comparing side by side

Both Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.22 N/A -0.02 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26

Table 1 demonstrates Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Teck Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Teck Resources Limited has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Teck Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Teck Resources Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Teck Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $15, and a -4.03% downside potential. On the other hand, Teck Resources Limited’s potential upside is 66.27% and its average price target is $28. Based on the data given earlier, Teck Resources Limited is looking more favorable than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Teck Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 73.7% respectively. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share owned by insiders are 37.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was more bearish than Teck Resources Limited.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.