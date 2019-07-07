Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Comparing side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.06 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 8 3.91 N/A 0.26 31.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Pretium Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Pretium Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s downside potential is -9.53% at a $15 consensus target price. On the other hand, Pretium Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 63.69% and its consensus target price is $16.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pretium Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Pretium Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 71.24%. Insiders owned roughly 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95% Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pretium Resources Inc.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.