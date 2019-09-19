Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Comparison side by side

Since Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 3.97 N/A -0.02 0.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.47 N/A 4.98 5.95

Table 1 demonstrates Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.02 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Natural Resource Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64% and 37.6%. Insiders owned roughly 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was less bearish than Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.