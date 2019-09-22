Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Southernsun Asset Management Lowered By $1.74 Million Its Hill (HRC) Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Hill (HRC) stake by 5.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 16,743 shares as Hill (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 266,838 shares with $27.92M value, down from 283,581 last quarter. Hill now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 342,440 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.12 million shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 58,523 shares. 190 are owned by Sageworth Trust. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,288 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 16 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 12,300 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 49,543 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sivik Global Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Prudential Fincl owns 477,100 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 200 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 16,903 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 162,603 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 5,345 shares.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 14.50% above currents $105.24 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.