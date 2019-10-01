Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Owens & Minor (OMI) Shorts Down By 5.79%

Analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 575.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. BVN’s profit would be $48.26M giving it 19.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s analysts see 280.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.59 million shares traded or 23.76% up from the average. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) had a decrease of 5.79% in short interest. OMI’s SI was 11.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.79% from 12.18 million shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 9 days are for Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI)’s short sellers to cover OMI’s short positions. The SI to Owens & Minor Inc’s float is 19.19%. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 936,119 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 53.08 million shares or 5.03% less from 55.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 22,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0% or 8,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 102,141 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 242 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 40,632 were reported by Susquehanna International Gru Llp. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 275,182 shares. 54,900 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 286,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot L P, New York-based fund reported 8,698 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 63,606 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). State Street holds 0% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Ltd reported 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$6.26, Is Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens & Minor Opens Nominations for the 2019 Earl G. Reubel Awards – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AEO, CRK, LL and TOPS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Holdings Investors Should Consider Reducing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $365.79 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.