Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Sprott Decreased Its Position; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose While Third Point Lowered Stake by $152.60 Million

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 105,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 151,834 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 257,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 814,069 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BVN’s profit will be $41.11M for 25.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 47,462 shares to 203,219 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 48,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).