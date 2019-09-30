Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Value Declined, Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Holding by $636,291

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 51.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 10,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 9,714 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $602,000, down from 20,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BLN TO START IN MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 485,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 1.31 million shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Analysts await Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.26 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,100 shares to 14,487 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 49,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).