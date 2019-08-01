Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Seatown Holdings Has Lifted Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) by $1.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 2.19 million shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.44M shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 81,270 shares valued at $2.86M was made by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56 million for 27.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.