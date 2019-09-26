Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Position by $779,024; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Holding by $746,689 as Market Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 277,726 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.32 million shares traded or 56.82% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 48,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 182,231 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 230,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 1.39M shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Experian Plc Spons Adr (EXPGY) by 36,981 shares to 444,651 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,519 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se Adr (LVMUY).

