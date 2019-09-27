Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), both competing one another are Steel & Iron companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 3 0.95 594.80M 0.69 6.17 Gibraltar Industries Inc. 43 0.92 32.04M 1.90 21.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Gibraltar Industries Inc. Gibraltar Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 17,317,882,722.88% 45% 7.6% Gibraltar Industries Inc. 74,755,016.33% 10.9% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Gibraltar Industries Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Gibraltar Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Gibraltar Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 0%. Insiders held 54.5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -0.93% -2.73% 20.96% 53.6% 77.18% 94.98% Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44%

For the past year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was more bullish than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.