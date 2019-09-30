Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

As Steel & Iron businesses, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 3 0.92 594.80M 0.69 6.17 Friedman Industries Incorporated 6 0.00 6.39M 0.73 8.49

Demonstrates Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Friedman Industries Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Friedman Industries Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Friedman Industries Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 17,438,212,788.41% 45% 7.6% Friedman Industries Incorporated 102,898,550.72% 7% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Friedman Industries Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Friedman Industries Incorporated has 6 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Friedman Industries Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Friedman Industries Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 41.5%. Insiders held roughly 54.5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares. Comparatively, 1.95% are Friedman Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -0.93% -2.73% 20.96% 53.6% 77.18% 94.98% Friedman Industries Incorporated -1.9% -8.85% -15.92% -17.6% -36.35% -12.34%

For the past year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has 94.98% stronger performance while Friedman Industries Incorporated has -12.34% weaker performance.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It also manufactures, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications. The company offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers fabricating steel products, such as storage tanks and containers, steel buildings, construction equipment, transportation equipment, and other similar products; and tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. Friedman Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is based in Longview, Texas.