Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) Comparing side by side

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) compete with each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 3 0.95 594.80M 0.69 6.17 Synalloy Corporation 16 0.00 6.96M 0.94 18.14

Table 1 highlights Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Synalloy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Synalloy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Synalloy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 17,317,882,722.88% 45% 7.6% Synalloy Corporation 43,554,443.05% 8.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Competitively, Synalloy Corporation’s 90.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Synalloy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synalloy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Synalloy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 54.5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares. Competitively, 6.9% are Synalloy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -0.93% -2.73% 20.96% 53.6% 77.18% 94.98% Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35%

For the past year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was more bullish than Synalloy Corporation.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.