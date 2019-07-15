Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (SID) Reaches $4.57 After 4.00% Up Move; Cullen Capital Management Lowered Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position By $5.20 Million

The stock of Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 630,067 shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 36.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN SteelThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $6.35 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SID worth $254.12M more.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 541,720 shares with $66.73 million value, down from 584,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $239.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 1.08 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 22,055 shares to 1.82 million valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) stake by 7,525 shares and now owns 872,176 shares. British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 811,254 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 16,275 are held by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De. Lafayette Invests invested in 0.22% or 4,793 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,940 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Company holds 6,535 shares. 9.91 million were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Cap Guardian Co owns 350,114 shares. Culbertson A N And Com has invested 2.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,756 shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.89% or 9,819 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rh Dinel Counsel invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Montag A & Associates Incorporated has 107,990 shares.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy divisions. It has a 6.38 P/E ratio. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.

