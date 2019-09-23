Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Holder Hightower Advisors Increased Position by $810,132 as Shares Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Baupost Group Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) by 98.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 67,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.58% . The institutional investor held 136,132 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 68,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Energ C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 496,060 shares traded. Companhia Parananse de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 139.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 9.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.06M, down from 14.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 8.27M shares traded or 86.78% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46 million shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $499.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 397,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.