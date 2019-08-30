Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Reaches $12.73 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at IGG ORDINARY SHARES USD CAYMAN ISL (IGGGF) Raised By 1.36%

The stock of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 330,323 shares traded. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 139.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGSThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.48B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $13.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELP worth $209.04M more.

IGG INC ORDINARY SHARES USD CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. IGGGF’s SI was 4.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 4.08 million shares previously. With 42,300 avg volume, 98 days are for IGG INC ORDINARY SHARES USD CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)’s short sellers to cover IGGGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 2,660 shares traded. IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other clients primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 18 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,025.7 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,522 kilometers of transmission lines and 195,458.5 kilometers of distribution lines. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile online games in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $763.65 million. The firm offers free-to-play mobile, browser, and client online games in 18 languages. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. It also licenses online games; researches and develops games; and provides customer support services, as well as performance mobile advertising services for app publishers.