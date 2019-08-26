Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Reaches $11.96 After 8.00% Down Move; Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 175 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 166 reduced and sold their equity positions in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 116.44 million shares, down from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 119 Increased: 112 New Position: 63.

The stock of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 437,944 shares traded. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 139.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGS; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.27B company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $11.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELP worth $261.84 million less.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other clients primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 18 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,025.7 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,522 kilometers of transmission lines and 195,458.5 kilometers of distribution lines. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 355,852 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

