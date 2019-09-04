Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Contrasting side by side

Both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|1.52
|8.49
|Spark Energy Inc.
|24
|0.42
|N/A
|0.19
|130.26
Demonstrates Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spark Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|0.00%
|9.7%
|4.4%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.6% and 6.16% respectively. Insiders owned 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|-1.38%
|3.28%
|25.58%
|32.14%
|139.23%
|64.88%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.38%
|1.06%
|2.01%
|11.74%
|4.43%
|33.78%
For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock price has bigger growth than Spark Energy Inc.
Summary
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats on 6 of the 10 factors Spark Energy Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.