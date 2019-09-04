Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Contrasting side by side

Both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.42 N/A 0.19 130.26

Demonstrates Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spark Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.6% and 6.16% respectively. Insiders owned 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock price has bigger growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats on 6 of the 10 factors Spark Energy Inc.