Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Electric Utilities company, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
28.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|0.00%
|9.70%
|4.40%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|N/A
|11
|8.49
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.63
|2.29
|2.27
|2.34
The peers have a potential upside of 35.89%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|-1.38%
|3.28%
|25.58%
|32.14%
|139.23%
|64.88%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s competitors beat Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.
