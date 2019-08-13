Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Electric Utilities company, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.70% 4.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A 11 8.49 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

The peers have a potential upside of 35.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s competitors beat Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.