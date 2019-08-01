Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has 55.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|0.00%
|9.70%
|4.40%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|N/A
|11
|8.49
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.16
|2.00
|2.36
The peers have a potential upside of 34.65%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|-1.38%
|3.28%
|25.58%
|32.14%
|139.23%
|64.88%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.57 shows that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
