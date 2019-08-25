Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Contrasting side by side

Both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49 Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.71 N/A 4.12 21.05

Table 1 demonstrates Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Duke Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Duke Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Duke Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Duke Energy Corporation’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Duke Energy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Duke Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Duke Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Duke Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $91.33 consensus price target and a 0.65% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Duke Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.6% and 62% respectively. 55.6% are Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88% Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was more bullish than Duke Energy Corporation.

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.