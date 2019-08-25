Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08 Xcel Energy Inc. 58 2.76 N/A 2.51 23.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Xcel Energy Inc. Xcel Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Xcel Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Xcel Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.25 beta indicates that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 75.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Xcel Energy Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Xcel Energy Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Xcel Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 78.4%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Xcel Energy Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais was less bullish than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xcel Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.