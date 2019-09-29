Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 3 0.00 1.13B 0.30 12.08 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 45 7.06 107.72M 1.81 24.74

Demonstrates Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 32,369,875,963.22% 13.7% 4% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 242,013,030.78% 9.7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $37.5, while its potential downside is -17.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares and 54.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais was less bullish than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.