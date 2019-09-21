Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08 Alliant Energy Corporation 49 3.54 N/A 2.17 22.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alliant Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a beta of 0.25 and its 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alliant Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Alliant Energy Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliant Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares and 79.7% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais was less bullish than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alliant Energy Corporation beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.