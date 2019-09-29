Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 1.13B 0.21 20.61 Pattern Energy Group Inc. 27 -1.56 92.00M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 27,528,076,201.61% 0% 0% Pattern Energy Group Inc. 345,086,271.57% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s average price target is $24.83, while its potential downside is -7.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Pattern Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.4% respectively. Competitively, 1.3% are Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has weaker performance than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Summary

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais beats Pattern Energy Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.