Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61 Dominion Energy Inc. 103 4.20 N/A 1.83 54.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Dominion Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had bullish trend while Dominion Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 7 of the 7 factors.