Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) Contrasting side by side

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61 TerraForm Power Inc. 14 3.77 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and TerraForm Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and TerraForm Power Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0% TerraForm Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and TerraForm Power Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 TerraForm Power Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively TerraForm Power Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.9, with potential downside of -12.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of TerraForm Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.16% are TerraForm Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% TerraForm Power Inc. 1.65% 7.84% 13.98% 34.35% 54.72% 37.34%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais was less bullish than TerraForm Power Inc.

Summary

TerraForm Power Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 5 of the 9 factors.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.