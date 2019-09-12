Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) Contrasting side by side

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08 Vistra Energy Corp. 24 1.08 N/A 0.90 23.98

In table 1 we can see Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Vistra Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vistra Energy Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vistra Energy Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Vistra Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vistra Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Vistra Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Vistra Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $32.33, while its potential upside is 24.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Vistra Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 0%. 1% are Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had bullish trend while Vistra Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vistra Energy Corp. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.