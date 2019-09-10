Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) Comparing side by side

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 18 0.00 N/A 1.56 12.04

Demonstrates Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 16.3% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are held by institutional investors while 19.4% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 52.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had bullish trend while Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats on 6 of the 9 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.