Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33

In table 1 we can see Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is currently more affordable than Ellomay Capital Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Its rival Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais was less bullish than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Summary

Ellomay Capital Ltd. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 6 of the 9 factors.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.