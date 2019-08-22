Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Comparison side by side

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08 DTE Energy Company 126 1.74 N/A 6.06 20.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and DTE Energy Company. DTE Energy Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than DTE Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.25 shows that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DTE Energy Company on the other hand, has 0.26 beta which makes it 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival DTE Energy Company is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and DTE Energy Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of DTE Energy Company is $128, which is potential -1.72% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DTE Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock price has smaller growth than DTE Energy Company.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 9 of the 11 factors.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.