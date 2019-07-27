Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Comparing side by side

Since Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.25 13.22 DTE Energy Company 124 1.73 N/A 6.36 19.75

In table 1 we can see Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and DTE Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DTE Energy Company has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 11.6% 3.7% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 11.3% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a 0.32 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DTE Energy Company has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor DTE Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and DTE Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of DTE Energy Company is $123.5, which is potential -4.54% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.3% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares and 74.2% of DTE Energy Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares. Comparatively, DTE Energy Company has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -8.73% -10.5% -9.75% 10.27% 51.62% -8.99% DTE Energy Company 2.15% 0.98% 5.3% 6.38% 22.87% 13.94%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has -8.99% weaker performance while DTE Energy Company has 13.94% stronger performance.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 9 of the 11 factors.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.