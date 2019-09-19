Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Valuation Rose While Atria Investments Lowered Its Position; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Its Us Ecology (ECOL) Position by $617,022 as Valuation Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 28,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 48,063 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 76,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.405. About 2.93 million shares traded. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 27/03/2018 – CEMIG MADE BINDING PROPOSAL TO RENOVA ON CHIPLEY; 28/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG PRESENTS BINDING PROPOSAL TO RENOVA TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF RENOVA’S STAKE IN CHIPLEY SP PARTICIPACOES; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – CEMIG SAYS BOARD ELECTS ADEZIO DE ALMEIDA LIMA CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil’s real climbs again after central bank defends rate decision; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 04/05/2018 – RENOVA SAYS BOARD REJECTED CEMIG OFFER FOR CHIPLEY, BRASIL PCH; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG RECEIVED NON-BIDING OFFER FROM TAESA ON CENTROESTE DE MG; 27/03/2018 – CEMIG WANTS RENOVA TO SELL STAKE IN BRASIL PCH TO PAY CEMIG GT

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Us Ecology (ECOL) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 10,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 83,289 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 72,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Ecology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 68,798 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 110,033 shares to 305,284 shares, valued at $60.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 48,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.25% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 20,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 102,908 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 181,925 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd owns 0.05% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1.03 million shares. Lincoln reported 3,788 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 252,033 shares. Yorktown Rech Incorporated reported 4,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American And Mgmt holds 600 shares. First Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 43,220 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by Vanguard. 92 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd.

