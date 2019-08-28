Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Shareholder Sigma Planning Decreased Stake; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Upped Its Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 1.11M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80,000, down from 131,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 6.27M shares traded or 81.00% up from the average. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 30/05/2018 – Brazil’s Taesa seeks shareholder approval to take part in transmission auction; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG IS SAID TO SELL FIBER OPTIC ASSETS, NOT TELECOM UNIT:RTRS; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO LIGHT SESA AND LIGHT ENERGIA’S PROPOSED USD 600 MILLION UNSECURED NOTES UNITS DUE 2023; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG 1Q EBITDA R$1.01B, EST. R$957.7M; 28/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig seeks acquisition from Renova Energias; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG SAYS HAS RESUMED TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF ITS STAKE IN SANTO ANTONIO DAM -PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – Moody´s assigns Ba1/Aaa.br ratings to Taesa’s BRL 400 million debentures due 2025, outlook stable

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 53,322 shares to 131,882 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares to 17,686 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).