Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Share Price Rose While Sigma Planning Has Cut by $327,000 Its Position; Stone Run Capital Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80,000, down from 131,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 1.83M shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 22/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil’s real climbs again after central bank defends rate decision; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Brazil-Based Utility Cemig To Pos; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG SAYS HAS RESUMED TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF ITS STAKE IN SANTO ANTONIO DAM -PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG DISTRIBUICAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS IT WILL ANNOUNCE AUCTION RULES FOR CERTAIN ASSETS OF CEMIG TELECOM BY THE END OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – Cemig may auction fiber optic assets rather than telecom unit; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG GERACAO E TRANSMISSAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 236,611 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,045 shares to 4,045 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Pcl owns 345,248 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.07% or 441,177 shares. Bankshares has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,677 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 70,316 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 2,405 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,500 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Hightower Advsrs Limited accumulated 9,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 11,800 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.14% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Heritage Wealth invested in 207 shares or 0% of the stock.