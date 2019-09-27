Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Market Valuation Rose While Atria Investments Has Cut by $1.70 Million Its Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alley Company Lifted Its Position

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 28,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 48,063 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 76,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 2.57M shares traded. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 22/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil’s real climbs again after central bank defends rate decision; 17/05/2018 – CEMIG: CORP. REORGANIZATION ON CEMIG GT, ENERGIMP WAS SIGNED; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO LIGHT SESA AND LIGHT ENERGIA’S PROPOSED USD 600 MILLION UNSECURED NOTES UNITS DUE 2023; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG GERACAO E TRANSMISSAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG SAYS HAS RESUMED TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF ITS STAKE IN SANTO ANTONIO DAM -PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG DISTRIBUICAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Brazil-Based Utility Cemig To Pos

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 43,536 shares to 47,203 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 39,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

