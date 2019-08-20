Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Holder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Sei Investments Company Lowered Its Holding by $952,935

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80,000, down from 131,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 2.29 million shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 04/05/2018 – RENOVA SAYS BOARD REJECTED CEMIG OFFER FOR CHIPLEY, BRASIL PCH; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG DISTRIBUICAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – CEMIG MADE BINDING PROPOSAL TO RENOVA ON CHIPLEY; 22/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil’s real climbs again after central bank defends rate decision; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG TO PUBLISH RULES FOR CEMIG TELECOM ASSETS SALE BY MAY 31; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 28/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG PRESENTS BINDING PROPOSAL TO RENOVA TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF RENOVA’S STAKE IN CHIPLEY SP PARTICIPACOES; 07/03/2018 BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG TELLS POTENTIAL ACQUIRERS IT PLANS TO AUCTION FIBER OPTIC ASSETS RATHER THAN CEMIG TELECOM SUBSIDIARY

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 32,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, down from 35,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $272.87. About 239,088 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,556 shares to 52,054 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 62,860 shares to 254,674 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 79,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).

