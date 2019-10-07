Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Water Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 12 0.00 339.98M 1.12 12.38 California Water Service Group 54 3.92 47.73M 4.36 12.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. California Water Service Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is presently more expensive than California Water Service Group, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and California Water Service Group’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 2,770,823,145.88% 15.1% 6.8% California Water Service Group 87,658,402.20% 8.5% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. California Water Service Group’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival California Water Service Group is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than California Water Service Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares and 76.7% of California Water Service Group shares. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of California Water Service Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.22% 12.54% 17.98% 22.53% 108.21% 76.74% California Water Service Group 0.04% 6.8% 7.19% 14.06% 31.83% 12.02%

For the past year Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP was more bullish than California Water Service Group.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats on 9 of the 13 factors California Water Service Group.