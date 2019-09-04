Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Since Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) and Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) are part of the Water Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 12 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.38 Cadiz Inc. 11 711.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and Cadiz Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and Cadiz Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.00% 15.1% 6.8% Cadiz Inc. 0.00% 34.3% -38%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cadiz Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Cadiz Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cadiz Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and Cadiz Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s shares. Competitively, Cadiz Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.22% 12.54% 17.98% 22.53% 108.21% 76.74% Cadiz Inc. 2.46% -8.46% 6.92% 6.08% -18.34% 5.05%

For the past year Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has stronger performance than Cadiz Inc.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats Cadiz Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.