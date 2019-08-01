Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Reaches $14.50 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (MRRTY) Raised By 12.99%

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 880,570 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTERThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $10.07B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $15.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SBS worth $402.68M more.

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) had an increase of 12.99% in short interest. MRRTY’s SI was 20,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.99% from 17,700 shares previously. With 19,800 avg volume, 1 days are for MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)’s short sellers to cover MRRTY’s short positions. It closed at $1.73 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in the state of SÃ£o Paulo. The company has market cap of $10.07 billion. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided water services through 8.7 million water connections to approximately 24.7 million people; and sewage services through 7.1 million sewage connections to approximately 21.2 million people, as well as operated 73,015 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 50,097 kilometers of sewer lines.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $173.57M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein comprising beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, such as breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.