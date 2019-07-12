Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Reaches $13.55 52-Week High; STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (SNVVF) Shorts Decreased By 24.99%

STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had a decrease of 24.99% in short interest. SNVVF’s SI was 798,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.99% from 1.06 million shares previously. It closed at $1.4434 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.63 target or 8.00% above today’s $13.55 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.33B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $14.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $746.40M more. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 185,164 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14

Another recent and important STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ConocoPhillips’ And Iron Bridge’s Montney Deals Make This Montney Play A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service firm that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $95.40 million. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays. It has a 3.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides STEP-PLEX diverting agents that are used as temporary blocking agents; chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing activities and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions.

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo â€“ SABESP (SBS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Unum Group (UNM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dicks Sporting Goods Profit Beats Views – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.