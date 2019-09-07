Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) and Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) Comparison side by side

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) and Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) compete against each other in the Water Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 12 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.38 Connecticut Water Service Inc. 69 7.10 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP and Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.00% 15.1% 6.8% Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Connecticut Water Service Inc. has a -0.07 beta and it is 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Connecticut Water Service Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.8% of Connecticut Water Service Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.22% 12.54% 17.98% 22.53% 108.21% 76.74% Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.47% 1.11% 1.5% 3.72% 8.2% 4.53%

For the past year Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s stock price has bigger growth than Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats on 6 of the 8 factors Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company supplied water to 124,968 customers in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.