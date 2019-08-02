Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Old Line Bancshares Has 1.16 Sentiment

Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 37 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 32 sold and trimmed equity positions in Old Line Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 8.52 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Old Line Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 212.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SBS’s profit would be $167.86M giving it 14.25 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 2.22M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in the state of SÃ£o Paulo. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided water services through 8.7 million water connections to approximately 24.7 million people; and sewage services through 7.1 million sewage connections to approximately 21.2 million people, as well as operated 73,015 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 50,097 kilometers of sewer lines.

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WestRock Co (WRK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo â€“ SABESP (SBS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pure Storage Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Ascent Capital Group Shares Climb – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for 686,871 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 357,917 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has 0.75% invested in the company for 75,536 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 265,700 shares.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $467.99 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term and equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 12.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 119,318 shares traded or 69.65% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK