Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 195,100 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Dodge & Cox holds 18.68M shares with $1.55 billion value, down from 18.88 million last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 856,144 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June

Analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 212.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SBS’s profit would be $172.22M giving it 12.77 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 341,417 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in the state of SÃ£o Paulo. The company has market cap of $8.80 billion. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided water services through 8.7 million water connections to approximately 24.7 million people; and sewage services through 7.1 million sewage connections to approximately 21.2 million people, as well as operated 73,015 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 50,097 kilometers of sewer lines.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Thursday, January 24 to “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. On Friday, February 15 CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 4,660 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860.

Dodge & Cox increased Qurate Retail Inc stake by 2.53 million shares to 56.55 million valued at $903.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 559,459 shares and now owns 43.15M shares. Charter Communications Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 0.06% or 7,380 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 110,599 shares. 434,709 were accumulated by Stephens Invest Grp Inc Incorporated. Sterling Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 30.35 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 1.43 million shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 43,615 shares stake. First United National Bank Trust holds 20,839 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited holds 13,513 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Howland Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,752 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 27,282 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Alliancebernstein LP reported 427,671 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 25,930 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

