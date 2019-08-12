Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stock Price Rose While Water Asset Management Lowered by $2.50 Million Its Position; Smithbridge Asset Management Upped Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.04M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

