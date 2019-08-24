Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Shares Rose While Water Asset Management Has Cut by $2.50 Million Its Holding; Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Shutterfly (SFLY) Position by $7.27 Million as Stock Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 300,238 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 1.94M shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 5,363 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.12% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 261,517 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 33,011 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,016 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 387,160 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 1,839 shares. Petrus Com Lta accumulated 9,909 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.14% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Spark Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.89% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

