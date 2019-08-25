Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Roper Inds New Com (ROP) Holding by $654,720 as Stock Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (ROP) by 125.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,446 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 1,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Roper Inds Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 668,255 shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 1.94 million shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,478 shares to 10,965 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 34,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,121 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

