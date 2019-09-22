Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Market Value Rose While Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased by $2.50 Million Its Stake; Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $973,651; Share Price Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 6,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95 million shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 208,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.97M, down from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 2.40M shares traded or 62.39% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SBS’s profit will be $149.70M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 14,077 shares to 89,838 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 263,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

