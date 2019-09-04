Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Holder Water Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 2.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 531,107 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 190.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Ltd Llc has 4,670 shares. Moreover, Pnc Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 170,029 shares. Graham Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 160,000 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 0.09% or 12,571 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iowa National Bank & Trust invested in 3.07% or 42,285 shares. California-based Jasper Ridge Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 6,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advisors holds 0.37% or 4,369 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.9% or 37,000 shares. M Secs holds 0.05% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.1% or 392,153 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 1.12% or 429,758 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4,750 shares to 26,266 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SBS’s profit will be $152.39 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.